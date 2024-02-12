Morgan Stanley Trims Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price to $14.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.24. 345,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,931.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327 in the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after buying an additional 264,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

