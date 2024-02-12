MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $11.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MorphoSys Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

MOR stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.