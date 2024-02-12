MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $11.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MorphoSys Stock Performance
MOR stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MorphoSys
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.