National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
WILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
WildBrain Stock Up 3.2 %
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
