National Bankshares Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

WILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WildBrain

WildBrain Stock Up 3.2 %

About WildBrain

Shares of WILD traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.