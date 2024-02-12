National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Lessened by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,262 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.31% of National Fuel Gas worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 44,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

