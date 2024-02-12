National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National HealthCare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.