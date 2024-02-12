National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
Shares of NHC opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $99.98.
Insider Activity
In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.