Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 25,500 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Frontline worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $325,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 31.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Frontline Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 1,162,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

