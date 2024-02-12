Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.3 %

ELF stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.49. 518,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.