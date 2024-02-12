Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,677,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.46. 1,320,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

