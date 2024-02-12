Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.28. The company had a trading volume of 271,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $278.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

