Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,005. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

