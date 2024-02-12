Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

PSX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 811,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,298. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

