Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 134 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CEIX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.73. 122,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

