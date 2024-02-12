NEAR Protocol Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00006703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $312.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00081688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,746,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,628,436 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,652,857 with 1,034,628,436 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.12201319 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $259,263,421.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

