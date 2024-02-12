Needham & Company LLC Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $800.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $668.30.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $752.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $104,723,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

