Needham & Company LLC Increases MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $125.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

