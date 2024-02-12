Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of LITE opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

