Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.64. 529,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.