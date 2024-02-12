Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $734.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,459. The stock has a market cap of $697.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $620.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 77.93%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.