Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 481,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246,980. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.