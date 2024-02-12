Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.0% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $1,284.40. 670,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,126. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,295.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $965.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

