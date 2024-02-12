Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $365,653,525. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,444. The company has a market capitalization of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

