Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 2,436 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 2.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CME stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.32. The stock had a trading volume of 384,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,962. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.92. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

