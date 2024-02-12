Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

PXD stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.22. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

