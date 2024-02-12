Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.61. 696,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,336. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.