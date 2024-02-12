Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 4% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 185,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 135.69%. The company had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.