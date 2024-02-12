NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Decreased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

