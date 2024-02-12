New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.90 on Thursday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

