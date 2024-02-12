Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,825,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 3,803,412 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $6.85.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.