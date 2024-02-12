Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after buying an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $32.96. 1,709,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Read Our Latest Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.