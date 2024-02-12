Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Newmont has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.