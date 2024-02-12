Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

Nexteq Stock Up 9.0 %

Nexteq stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.04. The stock has a market cap of £92.45 million, a P/E ratio of 926.67 and a beta of 1.18. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.23).

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

