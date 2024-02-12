Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.
Nexteq Stock Up 9.0 %
Nexteq stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.04. The stock has a market cap of £92.45 million, a P/E ratio of 926.67 and a beta of 1.18. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.23).
About Nexteq
