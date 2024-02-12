Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $173.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

