Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $255,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $194.44 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

