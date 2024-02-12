Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.