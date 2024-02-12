Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Shares of EL stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

