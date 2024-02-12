Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,912. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.