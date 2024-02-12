Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,592. The company has a market capitalization of $287.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

