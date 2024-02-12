Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,774,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 867,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $168.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.