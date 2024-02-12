Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $8.40 on Monday, hitting $389.69. 958,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.