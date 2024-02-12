Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288,938. The firm has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

