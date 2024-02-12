Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $903,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,269. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.