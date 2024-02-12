Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 14,142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 56,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 102,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,517,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.