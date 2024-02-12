Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 27 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.53. 1,843,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,915. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

