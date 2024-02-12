Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 310 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $950.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

