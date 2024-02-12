Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 5,118 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.85. 384,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,597. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

