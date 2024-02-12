Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Nintendo Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nintendo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

