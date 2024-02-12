NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NI opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

