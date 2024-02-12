Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 850.0% in January

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

NSYS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.