Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.65

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 2797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
