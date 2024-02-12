Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 547.8% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

