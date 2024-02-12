Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 547.8% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $10.86.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
Featured Stories
